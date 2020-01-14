LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Tuesday shared a first look inside the tunneling progress being made on The Boring Company's underground people mover.
According to the LVCVA, Elon Musk's The Boring Company is nearing the halfway point on boring the first of two tunnels at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"Since tunneling began on Nov. 15, The Boring Company has now bored about 2,100 feet from its start at the South Hall of the convention center to its current location at the west edge of Central Hall under the Silver Lot. That length is equal to almost six football fields," the LVCVA said in a news release.
Upon completion, the underground people mover will consist of two tunnels each measuring 0.8 mile in length.
The $52.5 million tunnel system is expected to use Tesla’s electric vehicles to transport convention attendees from one end of the LVCC’s 200-acre campus to the other in about one minute, which officials say is currently a nearly 30-minute walk.
