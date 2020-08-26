LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said "racially-motivated damage" was found at an office belonging to an African-American foreman on the expansion construction site Wednesday.
LVCVA spokesperson Lori Nelson-Kraft said they are "outraged and condemns this deplorable act as there's absolutely no place for racism in our community."
Details of the damage were not released.
Nelson-Kraft said their contractor, Turner Martin Harris launched a full internal investigation and is working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Turner Martin Harris is offering a sizable reward for credible information that leads to identifying the person(s) responsible and resolving this unacceptable act, Nelson-Kraft said.
LVCVA urged anyone with information to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.