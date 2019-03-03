LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The ultimate sports weekend has come to a close in the valley. But there’s no time to rest.
Tourism officials are already planning next year’s event. The LVCVA said it’s a team effort, coordinating with the city, hotels and all five sports to make this happen.
Now they are looking at how they can make mega-weekends like this one even bigger and better for visitors.
“It’s the best! Vegas is the best!” one fan said.
“Everyone wants to come to Las Vegas!” another said.
140,000 visitors came from all over the world to cheer on their favorite player, team, sport – and just have some fun. Those hundreds of thousands of visitors spent hundreds of millions of dollars here in Las Vegas, this weekend.
LVCVA estimates $185 million to be exact.
“That is dollars that they spend in our casinos, on dining and gaming and shopping,” LVCVA Director of Sports Marketing and Special Events Lisa Motley said. “That does not include their transportation to Las Vegas. That's what they spent in Las Vegas.
The LVCVA said mega sports weekends like these are win-win. Hotel rooms get booked and fans get the most bang for their buck, while they’re in town.
“It’s a bucket list for fans to come for sporting events and we love that because they're not only coming for sporting events,” Motley said.
The LVCVA said the weekend was such a big success, they’re already looking forward to 2020.
“We also included the Aces, the Lights, UNLV, the Aviators to promote next year's event,” Motley said. “We are absolutely in talks with all of the professional franchises. We work cooperatively together. This whole ultimate sports weekend came together because we all work together. We are in talks with the Raiders next year for them to participate in ultimate sports weekend as well. And how do we keep making this bigger and better for Las Vegas?”
The entertainment capital of the world is hoping to take on a new name very soon.
“The sky's the limit,” Motley said. “We know in a few years we will be
known as the sports capital of the world.”
The goal is also to get fans involved in other sports. So if two of their favorite sports or teams are in town at the same time, they can enjoy both. They said they already see a lot of that crossover between NASCAR and UFC fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.