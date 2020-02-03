LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is looking for volunteers to work upcoming special events.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to work the NFL Draft Experience in April, as well as NASCAR, the Las Vegas Bowl, NFR, and the PAC-12 Football Championship game.
Lisa Motley, the Director of Sports Marketing and Special Events for the LVCVA says this is a chance for the community to get involved.
“With an ever-growing roster of championship sports and special events coming to Las Vegas, it’s prime time for local residents to get involved and be part of the action,” said Motley.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase our tremendous community pride, and for locals to be an integral part of a variety of extremely exciting contests and special events.”
People who are interested in working Las Vegas's premier events can fill out a volunteer registration form on the LVCVA's new portal page.
The LVCVA will contact those who have registered about various volunteer opportunities.
