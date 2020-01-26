LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parts of the launch for a new Las Vegas campaign were suspended on Sunday afternoon in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, along with his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.
According to a media release, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will "postpone all activity surrounding the launch of its advertising campaign until a later date."
A new advertisement placed during the GRAMMYs will not be withdrawn, the LVCVA said. The ad is expected to reveal a new slogan for Las Vegas.
As many are aware, we were prepared to launch the newest advertising campaign for Las Vegas during the GRAMMYs telecast on Sunday, January 26. In light of today’s tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board, we are postponing any activity planned on the Las Vegas Strip until a future date. The hearts of everyone in Las Vegas are with the families and friends of those lost, with all of Los Angeles and with his fans around the world. - Steve Hill, CEO and president of LVCVA.
It was not yet known if marquee displays for Bryant were planned along the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
