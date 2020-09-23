LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has collaborated with Nevada resorts to launch a campaign encouraging hospitality workers to follow health and safety protocols.
The Keep Vegas Open campaign provides messaging in English and Spanish using donated digital and mobile billboard ad placements urging hospitality workers to do all they can to keep Las Vegas and its resorts open. The campaign has been placed in "back of house" employee areas in Southern Nevada resorts, according to the LVCVA.
“We want to raise awareness that slowing the spread in our community is a shared responsibility,” says Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA.
The campaign is also being used in Laughlin, Mesquite, Boulder City and Reno hotel-casinos. More information can be found at www.KeepLVOpen.com, and www.KeepLVOpen.com/es.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.