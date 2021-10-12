LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors unanimously approved the sale of ten acres of Strip-front property for $120 million on Tuesday.
There are no officials plans for the former Riviera land, but the agreement to sell requires the development of a resort or hotel operation.
CB Investment SpA, a company owned by Chilean businessman Claudio Fischer, bought the parcel of land, which is land located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Fischer is co-founder of Sun Dreams, the largest casino resort operator in Latin America with 19 properties in Chile, Argentina, Panama, Colombia and Peru.
