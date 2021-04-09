LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Now that the strip has seen a flood of tourists, some businesses are again seeing a demand for the Las Vegas rite of passage: a ride down the Strip in a luxury vehicle, like a limo or a party bus.
Among the sea of cars on the strip at night, you can easily see a return of tourists booking those iconic rides.
"We went from 'Ghost Town' to seeing people. It's a good feeling," said Alan Goldstein, the owner of Elite Transportation. Numerous last-minute requests came in, Friday, continuing the trend that's been the busiest weeks for his business in the past year.
Goldstein had to completely shut down his business in 2020, and sold most of his vehicles to pay the bills. Insurance costs $2,500 per month, per vehicle.
Goldstein said other companies like his in the valley could not afford to survive.
"What was left over, we started building back the company stronger," he said.
Goldstein said business will not fully return to normal until international and business travelers return. He is buying more vehicles to keep up with demand.
