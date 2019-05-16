LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first residential development at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas is scheduled to break ground on Tuesday.
A privately held development company based out of Nashville, Southern Land Company, will host the official groundbreaking ceremony for the luxury mid-rise apartments on May 21 at 11 a.m. at Symphony Park.
The project will include 324 for-lease units with about 14,500 square feet of retail establishments and dining on ground level, according to a release.
During the event, Southern Land Company will also present a donation to the education and outreach program of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.
The apartment's name will be unveiled at the ceremony.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman is expected to attend. The cost and opening date of the six-acre project were not identified in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.