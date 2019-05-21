LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first residential development at Symphony Park broke ground in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The privately-held, family-owned and operated development company heading the project, Southern Land Company, said it would be constructing a luxury, mid-rise apartment complex.
The future apartments will be located north of the Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park, just outside The Smiths Center of the Performing Arts.
According to a statement from the company, the apartment complex will feature 324 studio, one and two-bedroom units available for rent, as well as more than 14,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.
The project broke ground on May 21 at Symphony Park, with City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman in attendance.
Several other guests who attended the ceremony were SLC CEO Tim Downey, City Councilman Cedric Crear (Ward 3), President and CEO of The Smiths Center Myron Martin and Marc Abelman, a board member for the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance.
