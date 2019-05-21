LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first luxury residential development at Symphony Park, Auric Symphony Park, broke ground in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Southern Land Company, the privately-held, family-owned and operated development company heading the project, announced the development's name at the groundbreaking ceremony.
"The term 'aura' relates to the aura of a thriving community like downtown Las Vegas and is derived from the latin 'aurum,' meaning gold, which fits well with the Las Vegas motif," Vice President of Southern Land Company Kevin House said.
The future apartments will be located north of the Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park, just outside The Smiths Center of the Performing Arts.
The 480,000-square-foot development will feature 324 studio, one and two-bedroom units available for rent, as well as more than 14,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was in attendance.
"Downtown Las Vegas is the place where the city got its start more than 100 years ago," Goodman said. "It is now a thriving mecca of hospitality, business activity and innovation, especially within Symphony Park. There has never been a more exciting time for new development in the heart of the city, and we are thrilled to welcome Southern Land Company to Las Vegas."
Several other guests who attended the ceremony were SLC CEO Tim Downey, City Councilman Cedric Crear (Ward 3), President and CEO of The Smiths Center Myron Martin and Marc Abelman, a board member for the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance.
