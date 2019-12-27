LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Already known for its iconic light beam, the Luxor has added an extra touch to its famous light show.

According to a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts, the property started running a new LED light program on Dec. 19.

The display, which was quickly pointed out by users on social media, rotates between different colors throughout the evening and into the early morning.

MGM Resorts shared the current holiday schedule below:

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. : Solid Blue

7 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. :  Red and Green

11:45 p.m.- 11:59 p.m.: White Sparkle

11:59 p.m.- 12:15 a.m.: Flame (Red & Yellow)

12:15 a.m. -12:30 a.m.: Blue Sparkle

12:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. : Solid Blue

