LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Already known for its iconic light beam, the Luxor has added an extra touch to its famous light show.
According to a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts, the property started running a new LED light program on Dec. 19.
The display, which was quickly pointed out by users on social media, rotates between different colors throughout the evening and into the early morning.
@LuxorLV absolutely love the new lighting on the pyramid! Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/avGoq9tdve— John (JJ) Pavlock Jr (@JJPavlock) December 20, 2019
I know I’m probably late to the party on this but I’m digging the new lights on the side of the @LuxorLV pic.twitter.com/QBcLnz2wmH— Jess Magdefrau (@JessMagdefrau) December 23, 2019
MGM Resorts shared the current holiday schedule below:
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. : Solid Blue
7 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. : Red and Green
11:45 p.m.- 11:59 p.m.: White Sparkle
11:59 p.m.- 12:15 a.m.: Flame (Red & Yellow)
12:15 a.m. -12:30 a.m.: Blue Sparkle
12:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. : Solid Blue
