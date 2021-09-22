(CNN) -- A 30-year-old member of the Lummi Nation in Washington state was reported missing during a trip to Las Vegas with her fiancé and friends, the tribe announced.
Reatha May Finkbonner is the subject of an open missing persons investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Wednesday.
A family statement says Finkbonner went missing on Sept. 3 and was last seen with an unidentified woman on the sidewalk outside of the Bridger Inn Motel at 301 S. Main St.
Finkbonner attempted to call her fiancé and friends four times that afternoon using Facebook messenger, but the calls were missed.
“From what our family has learned, the lady (whose phone she’d used) stated that a black vehicle pulled up to her, gave her a mask and handed her something,” said her aunt, Nikki Finkbonner, in a news release. "The lady mentioned that Reatha really needed to ‘reach them badly.’”
Finkbonner is a mother of two. She's described as 5'5" tall and 150 lbs.
Las Vegas Police say anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact their Missing Persons Section. The Lummi Nation Police can also be contacted at 360-312-2274. For more information, click here.
FOX5 contributed to this report.
