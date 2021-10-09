LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that rapper Ludacris will perform at halftime at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Ludacris joins a list of entertainers to perform during halftime of Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021, including Too Short, Ice Cube, and Carlos Santana.
In addition to creating rap music, Ludacris is known for acting roles in movies including Hustle & Flow, Crash and the Fast & Furious franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.