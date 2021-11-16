LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One lucky player hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on a card game for $1,393,273 at Harrah's Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14.
According to a news release from Caesars Entertainment, guest Quoclong Pham, who is a professional player from Vancouver, WA, was in town on business and vacation. After sitting down to play Face Up Pai Gow, Pham opened his hand and was in disbelief when he saw his cards reveal a Seven Card Straight Flush to clinch the jackpot.
Pham said he never hit a jackpot of this size before, and he said he plans to save his winnings.
