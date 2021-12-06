LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lucky gambler turned $2 into more than $1 million at The Venetian on Friday.
According to the property, a guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Pay game when the wheels lined up for a $1,022,077.71 jackpot. The player had bet $2.
No word if the player, who asked to remain anonymous, was local or a tourist.
