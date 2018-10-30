LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An auction for the Lucky Dragon casino saw no bids Tuesday, according to auction manager Anthony Martin.
The opening bid amount was $35 million. When no one bid on the casino, it became property of Snow Covered Capital LLC, a venture capital company who had invested in the Lucky Dragon, Martin said.
Lucky Dragon LLC had owed $55 million.
First American Title insurance from San Diego handled the sale, Martin said.
Lucky Dragon LLC could’ve sold the property to someone else before Tuesday to satisfy the debt, but did not, according to Martin.
The property opened in Nov. 2016. Ten months later, the casino received a default notice for a $90 million loan, which was the first indication that the property was struggling. In Dec., just past the one-year anniversary, the property laid off employees when gaming and restaurant sections halted operations.
The property aimed to attract Asian tourists and lure them away from well-established casinos. The Lucky Dragon also failed to appeal to locals. During its opening, the gaming floor was filled with popular Asian games like baccarat and had limited blackjack and no craps tables.
The nine-story resort hotel with 27,500 square feet of casino space sits on a 2.5-acre lot on the north end of the Strip.
The auction took place at Nevada Legal News at 930 South Fourth Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Coolidge Avenue.
