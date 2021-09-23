LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The low-cost airline Avelo air has announced the launch of a second nonstop service between Las Vegas and California.
Starting Nov. 18, Avelo Airlines will fly nonstop from McCarran Airport to California Redwood Coast- Humboldt County Airport, which services Eureka, Arcata and the surrounding Northern California Redwood Coast.
If you are looking to explore the natural beauty of Northern California, @AveloAir has you covered! Starting in November, passengers can fly nonstop between LAS and @FlyHumboldt! The twice-weekly routes will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Visit: https://t.co/wSbFJpRdUB pic.twitter.com/CRfsLEIfj7— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) September 23, 2021
The Northern Redwood Coast is located about 200 miles north of San Francisco on Highway 101 and features state parks, natural rivers, Victorian-era towns and beaches.
"Humboldt County's unmatched natural beauty is complemented by lively arts and culture, as well as acclaimed food, wine beer and spirits. The Redwood Coast is the perfect rural getaway for these seeking a refreshing and relaxing escape from the big city," said a release on Thursday from Avelo Airlines.
The direct service will operate on Thursdays and Sunday evenings.
"We are excited to provide direct access for the Las Vegas area to these natural treasures, in a moderate climate, at the always low prices provided by Avelo Airlines," said Humboldt County Aviation Director Cody Roggatz in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.