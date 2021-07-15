LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ready for a trip to California's wine country? A low-cost airline has launched nonstop service between Las Vegas and Napa-Sonoma.
According to a news release, starting Sept. 16, Avelo Airlines will fly nonstop between Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS).
The release notes that with the addition of Las Vegas' McCarran to its network, Avelo will now fly to two destinations from STS: Las Vegas and Los Angeles through Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) .
Avelo will provide North Bay and Sonoma County residents long-sought direct access to Las Vegas at low fares, the release states.
According to Avelo, one-way fares on the new route will start at $39. Operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, flight XP127 departs STS at 10:05 a.m., arriving LAS at 11:45 a.m. Flight XP128 departs LAS at 12:25 p.m., arriving STS at 2:05 p.m.
“We’re delighted that Avelo Airlines is expanding service to Las Vegas, adding a new nonstop route between McCarran International Airport and Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Every new seat into Las Vegas provides an exciting opportunity for growth, and right now there is incredible pent-up desire for travel. We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to experience the new resorts, venues, restaurants, sports and world-class entertainment they’ll only find in Las Vegas.”
