LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The man accused of killing and dumping the body of a teenage girl into a sewer appeared in court Friday, as loved ones speak out to dispute the suspect’s account of her death.
Jayshawn Bailey, 22, was not granted bond.
Bailey was booked on a murder charge in connection with a body found in a sewer drain Jan. 19 in the 2100 block of Fred Brown Drive near Martin L. King and Lake Mead boulevards. Police identified the body as 17-year-old Tamyah Trotter, who had been missing since December.
Police said the man led investigators to her body, Sunday, and eventually confessed to her death. Bailey alleges she died at his home as the two engaged in an altercation.
“That story --it don't make sense because that's not like her at all,” said her boyfriend, Cole Johnson. He said the teens met at Desert Rose High School, where they were high school sweethearts.
Bailey said he met Trotter at McDonalds Dec. 12. According to the police report, Trotter was upset that she was kicked out of her house. Bailey said he offered to let Trotter stay at his house in the area and made up a bed for her on his floor.
Bailey said he was high on Xanax and was drinking wine when Trotter came to his house. The report said Trotter started drinking wine and became aggressive, but it wasn't known if she was on any other drugs.
Trotter had a Taser and began to activate it while facing Bailey, according to the report. Bailey placed Trotter in a headlock and he said she became limp after about 10 seconds.
Bailey told police he performed CPR on Trotter for about two hours but that she wasn't breathing, the report said. Bailey didn't call police because he was afraid of going to jail, according to the report.
The arrest report said Bailey hid Trotter's body inside his bedroom until late Dec. 13 or early Dec. 14. Bailey said he put Trotter inside a trashcan with wheels and dumped her in a sewer drain.
“Him saying she would go to his house like that? That’s not her,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he gave his girlfriend that taser, because she was concerned about a stranger following her home from school.
“She would only use it if she had to,” he said.
Bailey’s next court date is March 4.
