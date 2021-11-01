LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- To mark Día de los Muertos, or the day of the dead, a two-night event is being sponsored by Clark County Parks and Recreation, the 20th annual Life in Death festival.
It is the biggest event at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center each year, with 5,000 to 7,000 attendees each night.
It is a celebration of Mexican culture and a way to honor of the dead.
Winchester Park is filled with ofrendas, altars built by families and other groups in memory of relatives or other beloved individuals.
“The ofrenda all started the day my grandpa died,” 13-year-old Jose Enriquez said while standing next to a display dedicated to his family. At the top of the ofrenda is a picture of his grandfather.
“Earlier when I was with my dad fixing up the altar, I felt a connection of him being here with us and seeing him happy that we are here supporting him,” Enriquez said.
Organizers said the event attracts thousands of people each year for different reasons.
“It speaks to everybody whether you just like music, whether you just want to learn a little bit more about a culture or if you are here for deeply spiritual reasons. We have people that come here every year for the last two decades,” said Adam Ward, an event organizer.
Marigolds, bright orange flowers, lead to the altar, put together by Consuelo Sanchez with the Clark County Law Foundation to honor family members, friends and former judges. There are candles next to their pictures to help guide them back, as well as food.
“The bread it’s called pan de muerto,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said that often with death, there are feelings of overwhelming sadness but Día de los Muertos helps bring people together, and brings joy to those in this world and those who are being remembered.
“We try not to feel sad or to mourn their loss … it helps us remember them and celebrate them,” Sanchez said.
This festival continues Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. Free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be offered. The event is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.