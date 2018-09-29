LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of several ceremonies to mark the 1 October anniversary, crews put the final touches on the new permanent wall at the Healing Garden.
Crews with the group Get Outdoors Nevada said it was important for them to finish everything before Monday.
The old wall was just one panel made of wood. The new structures are made of steel. Each of the four panels tells a different story and pays tribute to the 58. The new walls were built to last forever.
Nestled between busy downtown streets, the Healing Garden is a quiet space to reflect on the city’s darkest day.
“The third panel has all the 58 victims names on it,” Jessica Anderson with Get Outdoors Nevada said. “You hear the number 58 and it sounds like a big number. But until you see 58 of something all laid out next to each other, you really understand the magnitude of what that number is.”
Just days before the anniversary of the tragedy, the brand new panels opened old wounds for some families.
“It’s incredible, it's incredible,” Crissy Schweitzer said. “We're just, we're in awe of all of it.”
Crissy and Scott Schweitzer lost their daughter Bailey in the shooting. Her favorite color was teal. Her mom said Bailey was the glue that held their family together.
“This gives us a place to come and just pay tribute to her and the 58,” Crissy said.
Making the trip from Bakersfield for the anniversary, the Healing Garden was one of their first stops in town.
“We just want to thank everyone here,” Crissy said. “It's extremely painful to come back, but there are good people here.”
“It gives them a positive place to remember those that were lost,” Anderson said. “It's all about life here, it's about growing. A garden is a living thing.”
Many of the pictures are the originals of the 58, put up by families just hours after the tragedy. The garden’s caretakers said their faces are what Vegas should remember when they look back on 1 October.
“Nobody is ever going to forget it,” Anderson said. “It's always going to be something so we needed to ensure that there was that permanent place where people could come five years, 10 years, 20 years down the road.”
Crews said you can still leave personal items of remembrance and add to the walls. The city and Get Outdoors Nevada will continue to take care of the space and make sure that it’s kept clean.
The last upgrade coming to the Healing Garden will be a fence, built around the perimeter. That’s expected to be finished by the end of the year.
