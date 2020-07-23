LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Reality series "Love Island" is set to film its second season on the Las Vegas Strip, a report says.
According to Vulture, the CBS reality series has reportedly begun pre-production of the show at The Cromwell.
Vulture reports that the series had previously been planned to return in May, again filming on an overseas island. However, due to the pandemic, those plans were paused.
Vulture says CBS and ITV Entertainment are hoping to premiere the Las Vegas-based "Love Island" by the end of summer.
Caesars Entertainment-owned The Cromwell has been closed since March due to the pandemic.
The first season of "Love Island" was filmed in Fiji. The show is based off of the British series of the same name.
Requests for comment from Caesars Entertainment and CBS were not immediately returned to FOX5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.