LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 29th annual Casino Collectibles Association Show is set for June 16 through 18 at the South Point Casino.
Gaming history is on full display and everyone is invited to join in the fun of examining, buying, selling, trading or even evaluating casino collectibles and mementos. Over 50 dealers of casino memorabilia from all over the world will feature museum-like exhibits, including many rare, unique and one-of-a-kind casino paraphernalia.
Expect to see nearly everything casino related, according to the organizers, including gaming table chips, slot machine tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, post cards and more.
The show is open to the public on all three days. See times and admission costs below:
- June 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (admission is $10)
- June 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (admission is $5)
- June 18, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (admission is free)
The show will be held in Exhibit Hall C at the South Point.
