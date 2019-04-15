LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An e-cigarette device charging at McCarran International Airport "ignited" and let off smoke and loud bangs, causing some travelers to panic, according to witnesses and an airport spokesperson.
Christine Crews with McCarran airport said the device had overcharged near gates D53 and D54. She said no one was injured and there was no fire.
She said people reported hearing a loud bang and seeing some smoke. The Clark County Fire Department, Metro Police, and airport staff responded. She said the fire department quickly cleared the scene and airport staff was working to get entrances and exits back to normal because some passengers evacuated. Crews said it appeared to be accidental and no known flights were delayed because of the incident.
Traveler Dave Hamman said he heard "what sounded like gunfire," and said people started running to exits. He said people weren't able to exit immediately until someone finally let them out, by entering a code.
He said he was concerned for people's safety, and if it had been a more dangerous situation, he felt the delay at the exits could have put people at risk.
"We shouldn’t be hindered from getting out the door. Someone finally punched the numbers to let us out," Hamman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.