LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas is helping find a cure for a common form of dementia.
Lewy body dementia is a disease most people haven’t heard of but it’s the second-most common dementia after Alzheimer’s.
“We think about 30 percent of people with a dementing illness actually have Lewy body disease,” said Lou Ruvo’s Director of Clinical Trials, Dr. Aaron Ritter. “This clinical trial in Lewy body disease will help us understand why this disease strikes certain people, what the potential treatments could be, and how we can better serve people with this disease."
LBD is a progressive neurological disorder caused by a buildup of abnormal protein deposits, called Lewy bodies in brain cells.
Dr. Ritter said the symptoms of Lewy body mimic that of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and the disease is often under-diagnosed. Coupled with tremors and memory loss, LBD patients also develop vivid hallucinations.
“[They] have visual hallucinations often of animals or people in their house,” said Dr. Ritter. “They're sleepy during the day ... And they act out their dreams violently at night."
Like Alzheimer’s, there are treatments for the symptoms but no cure or ability to halt the disease in its tracks.
The disease does not discriminate. It’s not considered a genetic disease and anyone over the age of 65 is at risk.
High profile people have suffered it, including actor Robin Williams prior to his death and Major League Baseball player Bill Buckner. Buckner died on May 27 from the disease.
The trial at Lou Ruvo is purely research and doesn’t involve drugs. Instead, Dr. Ritter and his team will be studying patient memory and brain development over time. Lou Ruvo Center will join studies happening across the globe.
From June 24 to 26, the Cleveland Clinic will host the International Lewy Body Dementia Conference.
It will bring together the world’s experts on the neurological disorder along with affected individuals, care partners and family members. Robin Williams’ ex-wife, Susan Schneider, is expected to speak.
For more information on Lou Ruvo clinical trials, click here.
