LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A famed local restaurant is trying to bring a more inclusive dining experience to customers.
Lotus of Siam now has a braille menu for its visually impaired guests.
A spokesperson for Lotus of Siam said they were redoing all their menus and wanted to make sure all guests could have independence to order on their own.
The Thai restaurant said they've gotten a really good response so far. The manager said they've gotten more people interested in using it than they expected.
It's 15 pages, and they have multiple menus available. They used the company Braille Works to make it.
Lotus of Siam said they currently only have their Flamingo Road location open right now. They're currently slammed, so reservations are recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.