LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Popular Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam has announced it will be closing "until further notice" due to a maintenance issue
In a post shared on Facebook Monday afternoon, Lotus of Siam said that while the eatery has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure is a maintenance issue and Is not connected To The outbreak.
"Although we have been somewhat impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, this is actually for a maintenance issue and not connected to the outbreak," the post said.
Lotus of Siam, 620 E. Flamingo, said it will be closed until further notice.
