LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Know someone who purchased a lotto ticket at the California state line lately? They may have won a hefty amount of money.
According to the California State Lotto, someone who purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket hit at the Primm Valley Lotto store hit for $1831,133 in Wednesday night's drawing after matching five of five numbers.
The numbers were 4, 11, 30, 31, 38.
On the other hand, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $400 million, with the next drawing set for Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25.
The Primm Valley Lotto store is located at the Interstate 15 and Stateline in Nipton, California.
