LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lots of sunshine is expected in the Las Vegas Valley for Sunday and Monday, FOX5 Meteorologist Les Krifaton said.
According to Krifaton, daytime temperatures are trending near normal for Sunday at 100 degrees and at 98 degrees for Monday. The valley could see some showers and thunderstorms in the mountains during the next two days.
Temperatures will stay in the double digits through Wednesday, Krifaton said. By Thursday, high pressure will bring back warmer temperatures for the rest of the week and into next weekend.
