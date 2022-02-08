LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Super Bowl LVI quickly approaching this weekend in Los Angeles, the National Weather Service is advising that the area is seeing unusually hot temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat watch will be in affect for the Los Angeles area from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Friday.
The weather service notes that temperatures between 85-90 degrees are expected.
⚠️ Excessive Heat Watch in effect ⚠️unusually hot temperatures are expected for the second half of the week for the LA coast and coastal valleys. Wintertime heat stress is a possibility, especially for those not acclimated to the heat. Please use caution and stay hydrated!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/p6rYsQj8cb— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 7, 2022
According to the Washington Post, the excessive heat watch appears to mark the first time on record that National Weather Service offices in San Diego or Los Angeles have issued such an advisory in during February.
FOX11 in Los Angeles says that while Super Bowl Sunday won't be as hot as the rest of the week, highs could hit 87 degrees.
Depending on what the temperature is at kickoff of Sunday's NFL championship, FOX11 says the game could qualify Super Bowl LVI as the hottest in history.
"The current record, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was nearly 50 years ago at Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1973. The temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees," FOX11 notes.
With thousands expected in LA for the big game, the weather service noted in its Twitter post that the weather could cause heat-related illnesses for those not used to the warm temperatures.
