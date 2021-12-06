LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is set to start accepting applications for temporary seasonal firefighters.
The application period is Dec. 13 through Jan. 4. Positions are open in Ely, Pony Springs and Caliente.
Appointments won't exceed 180 days, the BLM said. The normal term of employment is from May through mid-September. Salaries range from $13.45 to $16.90 per hour, depending on experience.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens and 18 years old at the age of employment.
Those in primary firefighting positions must complete a “pack test” upon entering duty, which consists of hiking three miles over flat terrain in 45 minutes or less while carrying a 45-pound pack.
To apply, click here. For more information, click here.
BLM will host an application and resume workshop beginning at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, for those seeking entry-level wildland fire positions. Register in advance by clicking here.
