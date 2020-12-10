LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thursday’s deadly crash is raising safety concerns when it comes to riding on the roads.
Nevada law calls for providing 3-feet of space for cyclists and/or moving over one lane on multi-lane roads, according to Nevada Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Tony Illia.
Clark County had seen only three cyclist fatalities this year, the state saw five with this morning’s crash. That means we doubled the number of cycling deaths in just one day, according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.
Illia said that statistic should provide “some perspective on the magnitude of this tragedy.”
There is a list of restricted cycling areas, this morning’s crash area is not on the list.
NDOT said it depends whether bicyclists are allowed to ride on freeways, interstates, and highways in Nevada.
“It depends. In most urban areas bicycles are prohibited on freeways and interstates due to large traffic volumes and complex traffic movements.”
The Cycling Fact Book goes on to say in rural areas outside of cities, freeways and interstates may provide the only access for bicycles, in these situations bicycling on freeways is allowed. You can find more information here: showdocument (nevadadot.com)
Cyclists at Red Rock reacted to the tragedy that is impacting the cycling community.
Aseem Chawla said there are more risks with street cycling compared to mountain biking.
“I think it’s a lot more dangerous when you don’t have control over the external factors like drivers in Vegas, I have ridden on the streets and I rode to work during the lockdown period actually and after two rides the streets are Vegas are too dangerous,” Chawla said.
Ascanio Pignatelli reiterated the risk sentiment.
“If I’m going to get killed I’d rather go off a cliff or wreck myself, because I do something stupid, not because somebody else just doesn’t see me or like a negligent act like that. I can’t imagine ever being on a freeway on a bicycle,” Pignatelli said.
Pignatelli hopes things will change in the future.
“My heart goes out to all the families of all the victims today that were killed in this accident, I think it was absolutely tragic,” Pignatelli said.
Alan Snel, a cyclist and author reacted to Thursday's tragedy in a unique way, as he was hit while riding his bicycle in 2017.
“It was a pretty violent collision I was lucky to survive that,” Snel said.
