An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 16th Weapons Squadron fly over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Oct. 8, 2020.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

 Airman 1st Class Dwane Young

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Right before kickoff of the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, look up, because the 16th Weapons Squadron is flying over the city.

Nellis Air Force Base announced the flyover will take place on Feb. 6 at 11:55 a.m. PT over Allegiant Stadium.

The F-16s will be flying to also celebrate the U.S. Air Force's 75th anniversary on Sunday.

