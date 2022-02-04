LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Right before kickoff of the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, look up, because the 16th Weapons Squadron is flying over the city.
Nellis Air Force Base announced the flyover will take place on Feb. 6 at 11:55 a.m. PT over Allegiant Stadium.
The F-16s will be flying to also celebrate the U.S. Air Force's 75th anniversary on Sunday.
This Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11:55 a.m. (PST), watch F-16s from our very own 16th Weapons Squadron buzz @AllegiantStadm in #LasVegas with some serious #airpower in honor of the @usairforce 75th Anniversary, right before the @NFL #Probowl Kickoff!#AF75 #AFflyover pic.twitter.com/pyDMhv44ss— Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) February 4, 2022
