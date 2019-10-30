LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lonnie Hammargren Nevada Day tradition continues for the Las Vegas Valley this year, according to an announcement from the estate.
The "Home of Nevada History" is at 4318 Ridgecrest Drive, near Flamingo and Sandhill Roads, and will be available to tour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
For years, Hammargren's home has served as a truly only-in-Nevada tradition for children and the curious. The former lieutenant governor of Nevada and retired neurosurgeon is known for his collection of well, ... just about everything at the home he's lived in since 1971.
In 2017, Hammargren ran into financial problems and one of his three homes was auctioned. The other two are paid for. Many of the items from the third home -- definitely the more bizarre collection -- were auctioned and sold with the home.
The press statement recommended younger children to come early and promises a photo opportunity with the original Batmobile.
