Tom Hawley, the traffic reporter at KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas, has died.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tom Hawley, the traffic reporter at KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas, has died.

Tom Hawley (Courtesy KSNV News 3)

Tom Hawley (Courtesy KSNV News 3)

According to the station, Hawley passed away Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Affectionately known as "Chopper Tom" around the valley, he was 60 years old.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.