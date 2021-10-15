LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tom Hawley, the traffic reporter at KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas, has died.
According to the station, Hawley passed away Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Affectionately known as "Chopper Tom" around the valley, he was 60 years old.
Saddened and heartbroken this morning to learn of the passing of @TomNews3LV. Tom Hawley was the kindest of souls. Always willing to help. What a loss to our newsroom and this city. @News3LV— Jeff Gillan (@jgillanNews3LV) October 15, 2021
A very special tribute to our @TomNews3LV will air today first at noon pst. I’ll be there to share it in one of the hardest assignments of my career. A great honor. I hope you’ll tune in to watch. If you can’t watch on air, stream at noon on https://t.co/FZQHCfPrYf @News3LV pic.twitter.com/mOn9GCumjH— Darrin Reed Cowan (@DarrinReedCowan) October 15, 2021
The world is a lonelier place today. My dear friend and colleague Tom Hawley has passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. To know him was to love him. So smart. So funny. So caring. I will miss him so much.— Dana Wagner (@DanaNews3LV) October 15, 2021
