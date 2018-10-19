PRIMM, NV (FOX5 Vegas/AP) - In case you were wondering just how long the line was at the Primm Lotto store, take a look at drone video captured by FOX5 Chief Meteorologist Ted Pretty Friday afternoon.
The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $1 billion, as the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history gets even bigger.
Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. The prize climbed from $970 million.
The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.
Officials say that if there isn't a winner, the prize for Tuesday night's drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.
