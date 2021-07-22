FILE - This May 15, 2015 file photo shows the retired Cunard ocean liner Queen Mary, at its permanent mooring in the harbor at Long Beach, Calif. City officials in Long Beach have said they will spend $2.5 million to maintain the historic Queen Mary ocean liner for the next six months and plan out the repairs needed to reopen the tourist destination. Long Beach City Council on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, voted unanimously to enter into a $2 million temporary caretaker contract with the ship's current on-ship operator, Evolution Hospitality, for the next six months with the possibility of a six-month extension. (AP Photo/John Antczak,File)