LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Spring Valley High School was placed on lockdown after a juvenile reportedly walked onto campus with a firearm.
According to Metro Police, officers and Clark County School District Police were notified of the call about 8:20 a.m.
Officers were sent to the school campus to investigate the validity of the call, Las Vegas police said.
At around 9:15 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after police did not find anyone with a firearm, Las Vegas police said.
The area and campus were cleared after the lockdown had been lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.