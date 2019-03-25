Generic police lights

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Spring Valley High School was placed on lockdown after a juvenile reportedly walked onto campus with a firearm.

According to Metro Police, officers and Clark County School District Police were notified of the call about 8:20 a.m. 

Officers were sent to the school campus to investigate the validity of the call, Las Vegas police said. 

At around 9:15 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after police did not find anyone with a firearm, Las Vegas police said.

The area and campus were cleared after the lockdown had been lifted.

