LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Endometriosis impacts one in 10 women every day in the U.S.
The disease causes tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus to grow on the outside. This results in a number of symptoms including painful cramps that don't go away, headaches, long and heavy periods or even infertility.
"Every time a woman has a menstrual cycle these cells can also bleed, so that bleeding that happens inside the abdomen can happen before, during, or after the menstrual flow, " says Dr. Bruce Shapiro, The Las Vegas Fertility Clinic's medical director.
Although awareness for the disease is growing nationwide, here in the valley treatment options are scarce. Prompting a number of women to travel out of state.
"I went from doctor to doctor, getting second, third, fourth opinions and it was quite a struggle. These doctors kept giving me ridiculous answers and I wasn't going to live that way for the rest of my life," says Amy Courtney.
Courtney has been suffering from endometriosis for years, and she's had over a dozen surgeries to try and get relief.
Recently, she had a hysterectomy which resulted in the biggest pain relief.
"Changing the diet just alone was huge, so we kind of went through everything and decided what needed to be taken out" says Ashley Fleming.
Fleming found changing her diet the best alternative to getting pain relief from the disorder.
Both women continue to get painful symptoms associated with endometriosis, but strive to continue to push for more awareness and treatment options in our area.
There is no cure to endometriosis. Painkillers, hormone treatment or a variety of procedures can help alleviate pain.
On March 30, the first annual Endo-March will take place at Sunset Park Area G. The 1-mile walk is free and open to anyone in the public. The walk starts at 8:30-11:30 a.m.
For more on Amy & Ashley's push for more treatment options head over to their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.