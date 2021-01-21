LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crystal Palace has been bought by professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., and locals already are talking about what's next for the skating center.
FOX5 spoke with one local who says it is "good news" that the boxer, a Las Vegas local bought the rink.
Otis Lang says he was a regular at Crystal Palace for 30 years. He hopes the rink can become a space for communities of color.
"I've been skating all of my life ever since I was ten years old," Otis Lang said. "It's just been the culture out here in Las Vegas, just one of the regular thigs we did."
