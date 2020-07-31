LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park rangers are looking for someone who vandalized the park.
Park rangers said the vandalism was found on sandstone in the northwest corner of the park. Someone reportedly painted six bright blue squares, sized about 3' by 3', one mile south of the Wildcat Trailhead.
Rangers believe the vandalism may be part of a masonry or art project.
Rangers were able to remove most of the paint, but the area still has some paint on the sandstone. Officials said that staff often cannot repair vandalized sites to their normal condition and that vandalism can be costly and time consuming.
Anyone with information on who may have painted the sandstone is asked to contact Zion National Park at its tip line: 888-653-0009. Callers can remain anonymous.
