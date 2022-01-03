LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a visit to Zion National Park this spring? Starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 20, you can apply for a permit to hike at Angels Landing between April 1 and May 31.
You can choose up to seven preferred days and times to hike; then the preference list will be entered into the seasonal lottery so that you will have multiple chances to get a permit in every drawing.
The application fee starts at $6.
If you do not get a permit in the Seasonal Lottery, you can apply again in a different lottery the day before your planned hike. For more information visit go.nps.gov/AngelsLanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.