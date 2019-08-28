SPRINGDALE, Utah (FOX5) -- Zion National Park officials said they were expecting a busy Labor Day weekend from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
"As our nation honors American workers, many will visit Zion and other National Parks across the country," park officials said. "Visitors to Zion should expect some queues and congestion within the park."
Several trails at Zion, as well as the Weeping Rock area (Shuttle Stop 7), remain closed after a rockslide on Aug. 24. According to park officials, a substantial piece of rock broke off Cable Mountain and the rockfall hit the closed East Rim Trail.
The rockfall broke down trees and showered "visitors at Weeping Rock with smaller rocks, branches, and a plume of dust and sand," park officials said. Shuttles were stopped in the park for about 90 minutes once the dust settled.
Three visitors were injured and one was transported to the hospital by park ambulance, park officials said. Upper and Middle Emerald Pools, Hidden Canyon, Weeping Rock, East Rim and Observation Point remain closed.
Both campgrounds at Zion National Park are on a reservation system and both are fully booked for Labor Day weekend, NPS said. Campground and lodging options are available in the gateway communities, such as Springdale, surrounding the park.
The park's shuttle runs from 6 a.m. to 9:15 p.m., and leaves the Visitor Center every four minutes. Park officials said wait times can range between 30 to 90 minutes.
"The line for hiking Angels Landing that often forms at Scout Lookout will be managed from the West Rim Trailhead at The Grotto, similar to Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends this summer," NPS said. "Managing the number of hikers off the steep trail will allow each to have a safer and more enjoyable visitor experience on the trail."
Park officials also warned guests that it will still be monsoon season during Labor Day weekend, and that flash floods could be a possibility. Park guests were encouraged to check the weather forecast or Visitor Centers for up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.