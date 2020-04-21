LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Seniors are getting a little extra love from the YMCA during the pandemic with online workout classes.
Working out, like other areas of life, has become harder, but YMCA said they've adapted to the new normal.
“We know at a time like this exercise is extremely important in terms of improving mood and decreasing depression. We want to make sure the community we serve stays healthy," said Sonya Walker, health and wellness director of YMCA.
One way they're making sure is with daily virtual workout sessions on Facebook Live.
"My name is Anita. I’m based out of the Durango Hills location. That’s where you can find me, before all of this anyways. Now you can find me right in your living room,” said the instructor.
The senior workouts focus on cardio and strength endurance. While these workouts are physical boost, the YMCA hopes it opens the door to help out seniors even further.
“Another thing we do at the Y -- we actually reach out and call our members who are over 70. We want to make sure we are communicating with them and providing the resources they need. We just want to make sure we are staying in touch,” said Walker.
