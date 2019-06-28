HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed late Thursday night after a shooting in Henderson, and her boyfriend was later arrested in connection to the killing.
Noah Hadley, 18, was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder, Henderson Police said. Hadley was also identified as the victim's boyfriend.
Police said the shooting happened on the 600 block of Monument Point Street just after 11 p.m. on June 27. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Clark County coroner will release the woman's identity, as well as he cause and manner of death, once her family has been notified.
Henderson Police said it was the department's seventh homicide for 2019. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Valley residents can also contact HPD at 702-267-4911.
