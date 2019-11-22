HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department was investigating Friday night after a wrong-way crash at Marks Street and Sandhurst Road.
Police said two vehicles, one of which was traveling the wrong direction, were involved in the collision about 7:54 p.m.
A 75-year-old woman was transported in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital. A man in his 40s sustained minor injuries and was not transported.
The preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said.
Marks was closed in both directions and was expected to remain closed for two to three hours. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
