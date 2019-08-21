LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a suspect was arrested for making threats against Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday.
Cody Pomeroy, 18, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of making a terrorist threat, according to jail and court records. He remained held on a $200,000 bail on Aug. 21.
Las Vegas police said a person notified officers of the threats made against Desert Oasis around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Further information about the threats were not immediately available.
A letter that was sent to parents from school staff said, "Yesterday, we learned an individual was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for making threats against the school. The Clark County School District Police Department is assisting with the investigation."
School staff added there would be an additional school police officers on campus as a precaution. The school is located at 6600 W Erie Ave., near South Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.
"We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our schools," the parent letter said. "People who make threats to schools can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes. Please have discussions with your child so that he or she understands the severe consequences that result from making threatening statements."
School staff emphasized the importance of students and parents reporting "any possible suspicious activity or behavior to SafeVoice, school administration and/or law enforcement," rather than posting or re-posting any threats on social media.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
