LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother was arrested Tuesday after her son's teacher found an unloaded gun in the student's backpack at Bracken Elementary.
According to Sgt. Bryan Zink of CCSD Police, the 8-year-old boy was asked by his teacher to get something out if his backpack, and when the student opened the bag, the teacher noticed the gun. The teacher reported the gun to school administrators and school police, along with notifying the child's mother.
When the boy's mother, Iris Guerrero arrived at the school, she stated to police that the gun was hers and that she forgot the gun was in the bag.
While officers were investigating the situation inside the school, they noticed Guerrero's ride parked in a "red no park zone."
CCSD officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the vehicle had expired tags. Sebastian Nava-Guerra was driving Guerrero and failed to produce a driver's license and proof of insurance for police.
Nava-Guerra was asked to exit the vehicle and, during a search, officers found a gun in between the front seat and center console. Police discovered Nava-Guerra was prohibited from having a gun. In addition to the gun in the car, police found a small bag of methamphetamine.
Police arrested Guerrero for child endangerment and child abuse. Sebastian Nava-Guerra was booked for possession of meth, prohibited person with a firearm, and multiple traffic infractions.
