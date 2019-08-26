NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against Legacy High School.
Ranjoseph Wallace was arrested Aug. 23 after allegedly making social media threats against the school, according to Clark County School District Police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan and North Las Vegas police departments assisted in the arrest.
A search warrant was executed on Wallace’s residence and a rifle was confiscated, CCSD police said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Firearms Detail took the rifle for ballistics testing.
Wallace was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, CCSD police said. He was charged with making terroristic threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.